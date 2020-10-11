01:35

Cambodians use scarecrows to scare away the coronavirus

In Cambodia, coronavirus ‘scarecrows’ deployed by farmers to ward off infection

  • The effigies known as ‘Ting Mong’ often pop up in villages that have been hard-hit by infectious diseases like dengue or waterborne diarrhoea
  • Cambodia appears to escaped the brunt of the pandemic, with 283 infections and no deaths, though sceptics say the low toll is caused by a lack of testing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:45pm, 11 Oct, 2020

