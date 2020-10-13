Anwar Ibrahim claims he has secured a “formidable” majority from federal lawmakers to form a new government. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in bid to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin
- Should Anwar succeed in securing the post, it would be the culmination of a 22-year quest, during which he spent nearly 10 years in jail
- The power struggle comes as the country, already grappling with an economy battered by the coronavirus, faces a renewed surge in infections
