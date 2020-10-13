Singapore Airlines opened a pop-up restaurant on an A380 superjumbo parked at Changi Airport as part of a ‘suite of experiences’ for customers to raise revenue amid the Covid-19 downturn in travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tickets for Singapore Airlines’ A380 restaurant, ‘cruises to nowhere’ snapped up
- As the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the travel industry, Singapore’s national carrier and cruise companies are looking for ways to earn income
- A380 restaurant seats sold out in 30 minutes. Genting Cruise Lines had 6,000 bookings and Royal Caribbean International’s bookings rose 500 per cent
