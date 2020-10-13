Officials evacuate residents from Hue, Vietnam after heavy rains caused flooding. Photo: EPAOfficials evacuate residents from Hue, Vietnam after heavy rains caused flooding. Photo: EPA
Tropical storm Nangka spares Hong Kong but leaves dozens dead in Vietnam and Cambodia

  • Flooding has killed at least 28 people in Vietnam and 11 in Cambodia, where almost 25,000 houses and 84,000 hectares of crops have been damaged
  • Nangka did not hit Hong Kong directly but authorities nonetheless issued a No 8 signal, the third-highest

Officials evacuate residents from Hue, Vietnam after heavy rains caused flooding. Photo: EPA
