Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin formed a 12-party coalition with a majority of only a few votes in March, prompting constant speculation about the potential collapse of the government. Photo: DPAMalaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin formed a 12-party coalition with a majority of only a few votes in March, prompting constant speculation about the potential collapse of the government. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Umno threatens to pull out of ruling coalition, adding pressure on Muhyiddin

  • In the latest twist in Malaysia’s political drama, the United Malays National Organisation wants better terms to stay in Muhyiddin Yassin’s government
  • Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will have an audience with the king, a day after Anwar Ibrahim met the monarch in his bid to become PM

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:35am, 14 Oct, 2020

