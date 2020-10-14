Singapore workers are seen outside their office building during their lunch break, after people returned to their workplaces as Covid-19 restrictions were eased. Photo: AFP
Singaporeans embrace remote working but half of bosses want return to pre-coronavirus modes
- A survey found 91 per cent enjoy digital transitions such as working from home while 46 per cent of executives want to walk back these changes
- A higher-than-average proportion of Singapore workers worry their companies will put profits before their safety
Topic | Singapore
