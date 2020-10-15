A family is seen in a shanty home in Tondo, Manila. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are especially severe in emerging parts of Southeast Asia. Photo: Reuters A family is seen in a shanty home in Tondo, Manila. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are especially severe in emerging parts of Southeast Asia. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus pandemic puts millions of middle class Southeast Asians at risk of poverty

  • Southeast Asia has boomed in recent years but the ADB sees it second to the Indian subcontinent in charting the number of new poor this year
  • The region’s top five economies spent billions in income support but informal workers – 76 per cent of those employed – often fall through the cracks

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:31pm, 15 Oct, 2020

