A family is seen in a shanty home in Tondo, Manila. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are especially severe in emerging parts of Southeast Asia. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic puts millions of middle class Southeast Asians at risk of poverty
- Southeast Asia has boomed in recent years but the ADB sees it second to the Indian subcontinent in charting the number of new poor this year
- The region’s top five economies spent billions in income support but informal workers – 76 per cent of those employed – often fall through the cracks
