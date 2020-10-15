Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media after meeting the king on October 13 over his claim to have enough parliamentary support to replace the current prime minister. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian police summon Anwar Ibrahim in probe into viral list of backers for his PM bid
- The opposition leader met Malaysia’s king on Tuesday to present him with a list of 121 lawmakers backing his bid for the premiership
- Complaints were filed with police after the list went viral on social media, and Anwar was asked to give a statement on Friday
Topic | Malaysia
