Domestic worker Parti Liyani's lawyer said she wished to return home to Indonesia but believed the prosecutors should answer the allegations she raised in her affidavit.
Domestic worker Parti Liyani’s lawyer said she wished to return home to Indonesia but believed the prosecutors should answer the allegations she raised in her affidavit. Photo: YouTube
Indonesian helper acquitted of theft in Singapore proceeds with complaint against prosecutors

  • The high-profile case of Parti Liyani sparked public outcry in Singapore, raising questions about her trial and the evidence-gathering process
  • She was given two weeks to make a decision on whether to begin disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutors

Updated: 4:20pm, 15 Oct, 2020

