Domestic worker Parti Liyani’s lawyer said she wished to return home to Indonesia but believed the prosecutors should answer the allegations she raised in her affidavit. Photo: YouTube
Indonesian helper acquitted of theft in Singapore proceeds with complaint against prosecutors
- The high-profile case of Parti Liyani sparked public outcry in Singapore, raising questions about her trial and the evidence-gathering process
- She was given two weeks to make a decision on whether to begin disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutors
Topic | Singapore
