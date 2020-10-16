President Rodrigo Duterte approved the lifting of the ban, which was done ‘in good faith and with full regard of the ongoing negotiations between the Philippines and China’, the energy secretary said. Photo: Reuters
Philippines to resume South China Sea oil exploration after Duterte lifts moratorium
- President Rodrigo Duterte approved the energy department’s request to lift the 2014 ban imposed because of escalating territorial tensions with China
- The country said it expects China to respect its unilateral decision to resume exploration, development and production to ensure power supply
Topic | The Philippines
