Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stands with cabinet ministers outside Government House in Bangkok, dismissing calls by protesters for his resignation. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stands with cabinet ministers outside Government House in Bangkok, dismissing calls by protesters for his resignation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stands with cabinet ministers outside Government House in Bangkok, dismissing calls by protesters for his resignation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand protests: PM Prayuth vows to stay on, warns those defying ban on gatherings

  • The prime minister said he would not resign and that the government ‘will use the law’ against protesters who ignore an emergency decree
  • Two men will be charged with attempted violence against Queen Suthida, which carries a possible death sentence, for jeering at her motorcade

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:00pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stands with cabinet ministers outside Government House in Bangkok, dismissing calls by protesters for his resignation. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stands with cabinet ministers outside Government House in Bangkok, dismissing calls by protesters for his resignation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stands with cabinet ministers outside Government House in Bangkok, dismissing calls by protesters for his resignation. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE