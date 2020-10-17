Passengers arrive in Sydney from New Zealand on Friday after the trans-Tasman travel bubble was opened. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: travel bubble snag in Australia; Singapore active cases lowest in seven months
- Seventeen travellers who arrived in Sydney from New Zealand then flew on to Melbourne, which is not part of the Covid-19 travel bubble
- Elsewhere, Singapore has less than 100 active cases, Thailand reported two new local cases, and Germany saw a record increase
