A Buddhist monk shows the three-finger salute while holding a placard among pro-democracy demonstrators during an anti-government protest in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thailand protests continue for fifth day as demonstrations stretch beyond Bangkok
- The movement, which is calling for the prime minister’s resignation, a more democratic constitution and a reformed monarchy, began in March
- On Sunday, rallies were called in at least a dozen provinces, including Chiang Mai, a popular tourist destination in northern Thailand
