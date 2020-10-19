Amos Yee stands outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices after his release from detention in Chicago in September 2017. Photo: Reuters
Singapore blogger Amos Yee faces child porn charges in US
- Prosecutors accuse him of exchanging nude photos and messages with 14-year-old girl in Texas
- Yee was granted asylum in US in 2017, but could lose status if convicted
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
