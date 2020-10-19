Amos Yee stands outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices after his release from detention in Chicago in September 2017. Photo: Reuters Amos Yee stands outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices after his release from detention in Chicago in September 2017. Photo: Reuters
Amos Yee stands outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices after his release from detention in Chicago in September 2017. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore blogger Amos Yee faces child porn charges in US

  • Prosecutors accuse him of exchanging nude photos and messages with 14-year-old girl in Texas
  • Yee was granted asylum in US in 2017, but could lose status if convicted

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:34am, 19 Oct, 2020

