Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an MRT station in Jakarta. Photo: AFP Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an MRT station in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an MRT station in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urges caution to ensure coronavirus vaccine is halal

  • With more than 365,000 coronavirus cases and 12,000 deaths, the world’s most populous Muslim nation has struggled to contain its outbreak
  • Controversy over whether vaccines adhere to Islamic principles in 2018 stymied Indonesia’s public health response to a measles outbreak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:37pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an MRT station in Jakarta. Photo: AFP Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an MRT station in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits an MRT station in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE