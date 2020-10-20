Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar election: Arakan Army militant group admits abducting three NLD candidates
- The armed group in Rakhine state descended on a campaign event for Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling NLD party ahead of the November election
- It posted a photo of the three kidnapped candidates saying they would be freed if the government released detained people
Topic | Myanmar
