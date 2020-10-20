Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar election: Arakan Army militant group admits abducting three NLD candidates

  • The armed group in Rakhine state descended on a campaign event for Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling NLD party ahead of the November election
  • It posted a photo of the three kidnapped candidates saying they would be freed if the government released detained people

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:36am, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party take part an election campaign rally in Yangon. Myanmar will hold its general election on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE