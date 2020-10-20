Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen during a meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila. He later said that unless decisive action is taken, drugs will endanger the security of the state. Photo: AP
Philippines drug war: Duterte says he can be held responsible for killings
- ‘If you get killed it’s because I’m enraged by drugs,’ a defiant President Rodrigo Duterte said, adding he was prepared to go to jail
- He is facing crimes against humanity complaints for the brutal anti-drugs crackdown, which has seen nearly 6,000 drugs suspects killed since 2016
Topic | The Philippines
