Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs may pay about US$5 billion for its role in the financial scandal, once accords with Malaysia, the US Justice Department and other agencies are tallied together. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal: Goldman Sachs set to pay US$2 billion to US authorities
- The Wall Street group is believed to have reached a deal with the US Department of Justice, which will mean it avoids criminal charges there
- It finalised a settlement with Malaysia in July, and faces a penalty in Singapore for its role in raising funds for 1Malaysia Development Bhd
Topic | Malaysia
Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs may pay about US$5 billion for its role in the financial scandal, once accords with Malaysia, the US Justice Department and other agencies are tallied together. Photo: Reuters