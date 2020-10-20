Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute outside Siam BTS station in Bangkok. Photo: EPA Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute outside Siam BTS station in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand protests: court orders shutdown of news site linked to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra

  • Thousands of protesters have massed in the capital for daily demonstrations, flouting a ban imposed late last week prohibiting gatherings of more than four people
  • They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who was first brought to power in a military coup and reform of the kingdom’s powerful monarchy

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:57pm, 20 Oct, 2020

