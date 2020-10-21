Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York in February 2008. Photo: AP Elliott Broidy poses for a photo at an event in New York in February 2008. Photo: AP
Ex-Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy pleads guilty to illegal lobbying over Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal

  • As part of plea deal, he agreed to forfeit US$6.6 million, and faces up to five years in prison
  • Broidy is said to be cooperating with investigation of alleged effort by fugitive businessman Jho Low to squelch US civil forfeiture probe into 1MDB

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:51am, 21 Oct, 2020

