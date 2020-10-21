Chinese tourists from Shanghai arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on a special visa, as Thailand starts gradually reopening to foreign visitors. Photo: AP Chinese tourists from Shanghai arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on a special visa, as Thailand starts gradually reopening to foreign visitors. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand welcomes 39 Chinese tourists; New Zealand sees two community cases

  • The Chinese travellers arrived in Bangkok on a ‘Special Tourist Visa’ programme aimed at restoring the battered tourism sector
  • New Zealand is seeing an outbreak among a group of foreign fishermen; a fast and cheap paper-based Covid-19 test will soon be available in India

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:52pm, 21 Oct, 2020

