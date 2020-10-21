Chinese tourists from Shanghai arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on a special visa, as Thailand starts gradually reopening to foreign visitors. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thailand welcomes 39 Chinese tourists; New Zealand sees two community cases
- The Chinese travellers arrived in Bangkok on a ‘Special Tourist Visa’ programme aimed at restoring the battered tourism sector
- New Zealand is seeing an outbreak among a group of foreign fishermen; a fast and cheap paper-based Covid-19 test will soon be available in India
