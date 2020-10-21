Singapore woman Tan Bee Kim initially contested her offences but decided to plead guilty to a single charge midway through her trial. Photo: Today Online
Singapore woman jailed for six months for beating Indonesian domestic worker
- Tan Bee Kim hit and slapped her helper Zeny Aquino Landingin with shoes and household items several times between 2012 and 2018
- She initially denied guilt but decided to plead guilty to a single charge. Twelve other counts of causing hurt were taken into consideration for sentencing
Topic | Singapore
