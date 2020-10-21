A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails man for forcing underage girl to perform sex act on him
- The 26-year-old Indian national, who is married, was jailed for seven months for sexual exploitation of the girl, 15
- He knew she was a minor when they began messaging each other on Instagram last year
