A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock
A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails man for forcing underage girl to perform sex act on him

  • The 26-year-old Indian national, who is married, was jailed for seven months for sexual exploitation of the girl, 15
  • He knew she was a minor when they began messaging each other on Instagram last year

Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock
A 26-year-old man was jailed for seven months for kissing a 15-year-old girl on the lips. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE