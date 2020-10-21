Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power via a coup in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Thailand protests: PM Prayuth Chan-ocha will lift state of severe emergency to ‘de-escalate’ unrest
- Protesters have demanded Prayuth’s resignation as well as democratic reforms and new elections
- They have also issued an unprecedented challenge to the influence of the country’s monarchy
Topic | Thailand protests
