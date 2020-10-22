Customers shop for smart phone cases at a stall set up at a makeshift market near the Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang province, Vietnam, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg Customers shop for smart phone cases at a stall set up at a makeshift market near the Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang province, Vietnam, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Boom time for rural Vietnam as Apple, Samsung supply chains shift amid pandemic, US-China trade war and rising Chinese labour costs

  • Per capita income has increased almost fivefold since 2010 in some northern provinces, where manufacturers have committed billions of dollars
  • Vietnam’s low costs, political stability, investor-friendly policies and state-backed efforts to promote tech start-ups make it appealing

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:09am, 22 Oct, 2020

