Customers shop for smart phone cases at a stall set up at a makeshift market near the Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Giang province, Vietnam, earlier this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Boom time for rural Vietnam as Apple, Samsung supply chains shift amid pandemic, US-China trade war and rising Chinese labour costs
- Per capita income has increased almost fivefold since 2010 in some northern provinces, where manufacturers have committed billions of dollars
- Vietnam’s low costs, political stability, investor-friendly policies and state-backed efforts to promote tech start-ups make it appealing
