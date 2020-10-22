Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA
Thailand protests: PM Prayuth given three days to resign, or face ‘higher demands’
- Thailand’s prime minister has struggled to stem mounting street demonstrations against his pro-establishment administration
- Calls for his resignation among protesters’ ‘three demands’, which government has been given three days to respond
Topic | Thailand protests
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA