Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand protests: PM Prayuth given three days to resign, or face ‘higher demands’

  • Thailand’s prime minister has struggled to stem mounting street demonstrations against his pro-establishment administration
  • Calls for his resignation among protesters’ ‘three demands’, which government has been given three days to respond

Topic |   Thailand protests
Bloomberg
Bloomberg in Bangkok

Updated: 11:37am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA
Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok on Wednesday night. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE