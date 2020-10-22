People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Singapore ‘staying open and being connected’ as it seeks more trade deals amid pandemic: minister
- City state looking at Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement as well as bilateral pacts, S. Iswaran said
- Singapore has signed about 25 free trade agreements. A pact with the European Union came into effect in November after nearly 10 years of talks
Topic | Singapore
People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA