People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA
People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore ‘staying open and being connected’ as it seeks more trade deals amid pandemic: minister

  • City state looking at Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement as well as bilateral pacts, S. Iswaran said
  • Singapore has signed about 25 free trade agreements. A pact with the European Union came into effect in November after nearly 10 years of talks

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg in Singapore

Updated: 3:06pm, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA
People walk past buildings in the Central Business District of Singapore earlier this month. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE