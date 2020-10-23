A street food vendor during an anti-government protest in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand protests: meet the street food vendors cashing in on the front lines
- Protesters are calling for the PM to resign, the constitution to be rewritten and democratic reforms to curtail the influence of the monarchy
- Business has been booming since the protest movement kicked off in July, with the vendors now a regular feature
