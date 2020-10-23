A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs Malaysia pleading guilty in 1MDB case in US, with US$2.9 billion settlement reached
- Agreement resolves US probe into investment bank’s role in raising US$6.5 billion for Malaysian government
- Goldman to demand repayment of US$174 million in salary and bonuses paid to current and former executives during corruption scandal
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
