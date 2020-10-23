A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Goldman Sachs Malaysia pleading guilty in 1MDB case in US, with US$2.9 billion settlement reached

  • Agreement resolves US probe into investment bank’s role in raising US$6.5 billion for Malaysian government
  • Goldman to demand repayment of US$174 million in salary and bonuses paid to current and former executives during corruption scandal

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:52am, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE