Catholic devotees flock to the Black Nazarene on a procession through Manila to mark its feast day in January. Photo: EPA
Philippines cancels centuries-old ‘Black Nazarene’ parade over coronavirus infection fears
- The procession through the capital, a tradition in the former Spanish colony that goes back more than two centuries, typically draws millions of devotees
- As the country’s coronavirus hotspot, Manila is under partial quarantine restrictions with mass gatherings banned and social distancing imposed
Topic | The Philippines
Catholic devotees flock to the Black Nazarene on a procession through Manila to mark its feast day in January. Photo: EPA