A guard confiscates a banner from protesters in Phnom Penh instructing China to respect Cambodia’s constitution. Photo: AFP
Cambodia breaks up anti-China protest in capital over alleged military base
- The Cambodian government has repeatedly denied reports that China had reached a secret deal to let it place forces at Ream Naval Base
- Cambodia has been an important ally to China in recent years and has been accused of giving Beijing influence in return for economic support
