A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP
Eating rats and snakes to survive: the brutal toll of Myanmar’s second coronavirus lockdown
- Myanmar’s government has offered poor households a one-off food package and three cash grants of US$15 each as part of its relief plan
- The crisis has cast a shadow over a general election planned for November 8, although Aung San Suu Kyi is still expected to win by a comfortable margin
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
