A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP
A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Eating rats and snakes to survive: the brutal toll of Myanmar’s second coronavirus lockdown

  • Myanmar’s government has offered poor households a one-off food package and three cash grants of US$15 each as part of its relief plan
  • The crisis has cast a shadow over a general election planned for November 8, although Aung San Suu Kyi is still expected to win by a comfortable margin

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:20pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP
A volunteer wearing personal protective equipment alongside an ambulance as Yangon residents are transferred to a quarantine centre. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE