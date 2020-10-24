Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand king’s praise for defiant loyalist, seen as first comment on protests, draws controversy

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn has not made any public comment on more than three months of protests in the country
  • But in a video recorded on Friday, he can be heard praising a supporter who held up a royal portrait at a protest

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters in Bangkok

Updated: 3:35pm, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE