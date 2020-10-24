Thailand‘s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet royalists as they leave a religious ceremony in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand king’s praise for defiant loyalist, seen as first comment on protests, draws controversy
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn has not made any public comment on more than three months of protests in the country
- But in a video recorded on Friday, he can be heard praising a supporter who held up a royal portrait at a protest
