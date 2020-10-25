Pro-democracy protesters flashing three-fingered salutes near a main shopping district in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AP
Thailand pro-democracy protesters rally ahead of parliamentary debate
- The rally in the heart of the Thai capital was the prelude to a much bigger demonstration expected on Monday
- The parliamentary session is expected to focus on ways to defuse the situation, but protesters see it as an attempt to criticise them
Topic | Thailand
