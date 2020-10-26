Singaporeans have become so eager to travel that they’ve been chartering private jets without leaving the country. Photo: Handout Singaporeans have become so eager to travel that they’ve been chartering private jets without leaving the country. Photo: Handout
Singaporeans have become so eager to travel that they’ve been chartering private jets without leaving the country. Photo: Handout
Singaporeans stranded by coronavirus embrace island daycations and private yachts

  • The easing of the country’s partial lockdown in mid-June has provided some relief, but holidays overseas remain largely off limits
  • Private jets can be chartered for a two-hour customised flight, complete with three-course meal and champagne at 30,000 feet, no quarantine required

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:26pm, 26 Oct, 2020

