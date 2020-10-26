Public anxiety over the safety of flu vaccines has surged after the casualties in South Korea. Photo: Reuters
Singapore suspends using two flu vaccines after 48 patients die in South Korea
- No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore but use of SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra suspended as a precaution
- South Korea will continue vaccination programme after finding no direct link to casualties, warning that coronavirus outbreak heightens risk of ‘twindemic’
