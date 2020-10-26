Michael Nguyen is escorted by policemen before his trial in Ho Chi Minh City on June 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam frees US man who was jailed over bid to overthrow government
- Michael Nguyen was detained in July 2018 on suspicion of engaging in anti-government activities and sentenced last year to 12 years in jail
- Washington had regularly raised Nguyen’s detention in bilateral meetings with the government, the Human Rights Watch organisation said
