Tengku Shawal, a royal descendant, says a prayer next to the tombstone of his great-great-grandfather, Tengku Alam. Photo: Reuters
Meet Singapore’s royal descendants living low-key lives as taxi drivers and office workers
- In the 19th century, Sultan Hussein Shah’s treaties with the British led to colonial rule and the founding of the modern country
- The Singaporean government agreed a payout to 79 descendants as part of colonial-era deal to provide for the sultan’s family
Topic | Singapore
