Philippine ambassador Marichu Mauro with former Brazilian president Michel Temer. Photo: Handout
Philippines recalls ambassador to Brazil for allegedly mistreating domestic staff
- Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said the diplomat, who was identified as ambassador Marichu Mauro, was recalled ‘to explain the maltreatment of her service staff’
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a populist leader known for his brash language, has vowed to protect the welfare of Filipino workers abroad
Topic | Diplomacy
