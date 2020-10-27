Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte extended partially relaxed coronavirus curbs in the capital by another month to the end of November. Photo: AP
Duterte wants deal with Chinese government to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Philippines
- Duterte said that China and Russia appeared to be ahead in the vaccine race but any country that submitted the best offer could be chosen
- The Philippines has the second-highest number of infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia
