Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP
Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Typhoon Molave leaves three dead in Philippines as Vietnam prepares to evacuate 1.3 million

  • Molave struck the Philippines on Sunday, inundating low-lying villages and farmlands, knocking down power lines and destroying hundreds of houses
  • Vietnam, which is still reeling from the impact of recent deadly flooding, has braced for Molave to hit on Wednesday morning

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:34pm, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP
Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE