Philippine residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province. Photo: AP
Typhoon Molave leaves three dead in Philippines as Vietnam prepares to evacuate 1.3 million
- Molave struck the Philippines on Sunday, inundating low-lying villages and farmlands, knocking down power lines and destroying hundreds of houses
- Vietnam, which is still reeling from the impact of recent deadly flooding, has braced for Molave to hit on Wednesday morning
