Thai royalists rally to support king as lawmakers mull committee to end protests

  • Some 1,000 people clad in yellow marched to ‘show encouragement’ to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who protesters say wields too much power in Thailand
  • The rally comes as Thai lawmakers are weighing a proposal to set up a panel to explore ways to end the months-long anti-government protests

Reuters in Bangkok

Updated: 9:23pm, 27 Oct, 2020

Thai royalists shout slogans in support of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok on October 27, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
