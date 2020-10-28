One doctor said patients may also develop mild cough and cold symptoms, but this reaction usually resolves itself quickly. Photo: Reuters
Singapore doctors say no complications with flu vaccines linked to South Korea deaths
- Ministry of Health has advised doctors to temporarily stop the use of two vaccines, although South Korean authorities have found no direct connection to casualties
- Some doctors said common side effects from vaccinations include mild pain at the injection site, swelling, rashes, mild body aches and fatigue
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
One doctor said patients may also develop mild cough and cold symptoms, but this reaction usually resolves itself quickly. Photo: Reuters