Malaysia's King, Al-Sultan Abdullah inspects a guard of honour. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s king urges MPs to support budget to offset effects of coronavirus pandemic
- King Al-Sultan Abdullah said next year’s budget is vital in helping the public manage the effects of the coronavirus and restore the economy
- Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is under pressure from other members of his coalition after failed attempt to secure royal assent to declare emergency rule
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
