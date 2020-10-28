Taxi riders hold up the three-finger salute in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Thai protests: in Bangkok, motorcycle taxi drivers serve as quiet allies
- The riders have kept their fares low or free as they wait on the sidelines of the rallies, cheering on youth activists and observing for signs of trouble
- Thailand has a history of street politics turning violent, and motor taxi drivers have been aligned in previous protest cycles
Topic | Thailand protests
