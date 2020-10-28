Taxi riders hold up the three-finger salute in Bangkok. Photo: AFP Taxi riders hold up the three-finger salute in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai protests: in Bangkok, motorcycle taxi drivers serve as quiet allies

  • The riders have kept their fares low or free as they wait on the sidelines of the rallies, cheering on youth activists and observing for signs of trouble
  • Thailand has a history of street politics turning violent, and motor taxi drivers have been aligned in previous protest cycles

Topic |   Thailand protests
Agence France-PresseBloomberg
Agence France-Presse in Bangkok and Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Oct, 2020

