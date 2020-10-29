Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi casts her vote before the November 8 election. Photo: AP Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi casts her vote before the November 8 election. Photo: AP
Aung San Suu Kyi casts early vote in Myanmar election that exposes nation’s slow progress

  • The November 8 poll will be the second since the military junta relinquished power but elation has given way to disappointment and uncertainty
  • Myanmar is also struggling with one of Southeast Asia’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, further complicating its turbulent path toward democracy

Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:42pm, 29 Oct, 2020

