Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi casts her vote before the November 8 election. Photo: AP
Aung San Suu Kyi casts early vote in Myanmar election that exposes nation’s slow progress
- The November 8 poll will be the second since the military junta relinquished power but elation has given way to disappointment and uncertainty
- Myanmar is also struggling with one of Southeast Asia’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, further complicating its turbulent path toward democracy
