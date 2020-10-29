A member of staff demonstrates the breathalyser test kit developed by Breathonix at its laboratory in Singapore on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Covid breath? Singapore firm invents coronavirus breathalyser test that gives results in 60 seconds
- Breathonix said its test achieved more than 90 per cent accuracy in a pilot clinical trial of 180 people and generates results in under a minute
- Countries worldwide are looking to develop alternative tests to the polymerase chain reaction nasal swab, which is invasive and in short supply
