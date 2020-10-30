Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha greets his supporters near The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha greets his supporters near The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha greets his supporters near The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand protests: PM Prayuth says ‘no one wants a coup’ amid rumours

  • ‘I don’t mean whether or not there will be a coup, but that no one wants to do it,’ the premier says
  • Political uncertainties have risen in Thailand since widespread anti-government protests began sweeping the kingdom earlier this month

Topic |   Thailand protests
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:20pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha greets his supporters near The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha greets his supporters near The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha greets his supporters near The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE