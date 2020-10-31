A motorcyclist traverses a flooded street in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, on October 26, 2020. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Goni: Philippines evacuates thousands as 2020’s worst storm set to hit
- Goni will make landfall on Sunday as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines since Haiyan that killed more than 6,300 people in 2013
- Typhoon Molave last week killed at least 22 people in areas south of Manila, which is also in the projected path of Goni
Topic | The Philippines
A motorcyclist traverses a flooded street in Pola, Oriental Mindoro province, on October 26, 2020. Photo: AFP