Thai royalists wearing yellow attire take part in a rally outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, to show their support for the king. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Thailand, thousands of royalists gather to show support for king
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn is facing pressure from student-led protesters who are demanding reform to the monarchy and the removal of the government
- Three high-profile protest leaders were hospitalised over the weekend after police said they were being rearrested
