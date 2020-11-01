Thai royalists wearing yellow attire take part in a rally outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, to show their support for the king. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai royalists wearing yellow attire take part in a rally outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, to show their support for the king. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai royalists wearing yellow attire take part in a rally outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok, to show their support for the king. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Thailand, thousands of royalists gather to show support for king

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn is facing pressure from student-led protesters who are demanding reform to the monarchy and the removal of the government
  • Three high-profile protest leaders were hospitalised over the weekend after police said they were being rearrested

Reuters
Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Nov, 2020

